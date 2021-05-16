HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE:TNK opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $482.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,072,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after buying an additional 73,680 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

