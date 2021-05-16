HC Wainwright Trims EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Target Price to $15.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.