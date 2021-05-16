H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up to $36.84

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $38.78. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 6 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.
The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.
