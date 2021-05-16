H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up to $36.84

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.84, but opened at $38.78. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 6 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.