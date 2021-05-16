Head-To-Head Contrast: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 96.91%. Landsea Homes has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Landsea Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.73 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.46 Landsea Homes N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A

Landsea Homes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Landsea Homes N/A -16.36% -0.55%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Landsea Homes on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

