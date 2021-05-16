Head to Head Review: Agora (NASDAQ:API) vs. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agora and DocuSign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $64.43 million 61.83 -$6.18 million N/A N/A DocuSign $973.97 million 37.37 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -199.02

Agora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agora and DocuSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 6 0 2.86 DocuSign 0 4 18 0 2.82

Agora currently has a consensus price target of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.25%. DocuSign has a consensus price target of $273.62, suggesting a potential upside of 46.26%. Given Agora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than DocuSign.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora 0.61% 0.28% 0.17% DocuSign -16.83% -30.14% -7.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agora beats DocuSign on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company offers its solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, e-commerce, financial Services, and healthcare, as well as provides customer support services. Agora, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. It offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

