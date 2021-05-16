Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

