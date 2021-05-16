HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €83.00 by UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.36 ($91.01).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €74.96 ($88.19) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €40.07 ($47.14) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.46.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

