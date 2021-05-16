HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

