Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,783. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $243,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

