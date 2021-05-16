Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.04

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 14338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

