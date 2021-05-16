Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.08. Hess reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock worth $83,247,264. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. 1,957,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $84.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

