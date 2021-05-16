Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

