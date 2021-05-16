Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.