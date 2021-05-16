Hive Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $198.29 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,860,931 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.