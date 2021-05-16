Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to $46.00 at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMCBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

