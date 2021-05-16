Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Raymond James

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HMCBF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Home Capital Group stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

