Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

