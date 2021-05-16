Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$45.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$16.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.40.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.