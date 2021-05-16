Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Billion

Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce sales of $8.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.53 billion and the highest is $8.68 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

