Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

HON stock opened at $227.36 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

