Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,215,000. Accenture accounts for 3.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.99. The company has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $177.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.