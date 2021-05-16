Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock opened at $496.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $281.17 and a one year high of $507.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.