Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $536,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $833.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $511.19 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $769.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

