Howard Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 338,416 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 338,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.56 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

