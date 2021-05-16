Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes $23.12 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,000. IQVIA comprises about 2.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $234.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 257.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

