Huize (HUIZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Huize has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter.

Huize stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. Huize has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.20 million and a P/E ratio of 624.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

