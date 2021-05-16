Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.85.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

HBAN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. 12,707,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,640,704. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,536 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

