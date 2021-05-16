HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, HYCON has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $645,036.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004413 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00139451 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,579,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,579,676 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

