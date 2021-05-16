HyperDAO Market Capitalization Hits $7.44 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.44 million and $214,886.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01118111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00115432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,506,550 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

