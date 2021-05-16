i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Financial Analysis

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for i3 Verticals and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 1 0 6 1 2.88 CoStar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. CoStar Group has a consensus target price of $941.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.52%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.28% 10.30% 5.09% CoStar Group 17.57% 7.58% 6.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and CoStar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.75 -$420,000.00 $0.51 61.88 CoStar Group $1.40 billion 23.19 $314.96 million $9.12 90.12

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats i3 Verticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

