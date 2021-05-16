Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IBDRY opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

