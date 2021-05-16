Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 710 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

BABA stock opened at $209.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

