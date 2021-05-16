Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 18,068 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.36% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

IPO stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

