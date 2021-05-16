Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,000. The Chemours comprises 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.11% of The Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Chemours by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Chemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $33.71 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

