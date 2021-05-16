Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI opened at $143.56 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.47 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

