ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 34.6% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $9.80 or 0.00019899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $28.47 million and approximately $128,175.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00515925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00232311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.93 or 0.01173021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040345 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,460 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

