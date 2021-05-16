Iconic Token Tops One Day Volume of $10,309.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $10,309.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $255.23 or 0.00530381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00232678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005027 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01151401 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.01209782 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.