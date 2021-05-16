IDE Group (LON:IDE) Price Target Raised to GBX 325

IDE Group (LON:IDE) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDE Group stock opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. IDE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67.

IDE Group Company Profile

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

