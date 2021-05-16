IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDXX stock opened at $530.07 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.50 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

