IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $47,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $530.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.50 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

