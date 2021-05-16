Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $231.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

