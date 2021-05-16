Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,853 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

