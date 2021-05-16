Ieq Capital LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,418 shares of company stock worth $28,400,647. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.