Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock valued at $91,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

