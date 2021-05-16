IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. CX Institutional raised its stake in Twitter by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 676.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

NYSE TWTR opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

