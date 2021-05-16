IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

