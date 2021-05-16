IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 23,952 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,944 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

