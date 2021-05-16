IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $166.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $73,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,872 shares of company stock worth $26,867,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

