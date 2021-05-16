IFP Advisors Inc Has $188,000 Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 7,862.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.77 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

