IFP Advisors Inc Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 216.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $9,531,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $60.25 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,696,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,375,447 shares of company stock valued at $84,870,027 and have sold 441,660 shares valued at $26,745,312. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

